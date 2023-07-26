If Tinubu Doesn’t Order Asari’s Arrest For Having Arms Illegally, Why’s Emefiele In Custody?-Dahiru

paper Columnist Majeed Dahiru has questioned why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not ordered the arrest of the former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, for in quote, ‘illegally possessing arms’, while the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele, who according to reports was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, and is still in custody.

Photo credit: Punch paper.

Speaking on the AIT network, Majeed Dahiru said: “In the open, he [President Bola Ahmed Tinubu] is seen to be hobnobbing with people of questionable character, he now hobnobbing with someone [Asari Dokubo] who’s severally denounced the Nigerian state, is now seen hobnobbing with our president without consequences. That shows a high level of condemnation, of illegalities, and men of questionable characters.

“We have not seen our president to come out and say look, I want to fight, I want to lead a moral rebirth of our country, so that we can fulfill and meet up with the expectations of our national aspirations of security and welfare for all. It is a serious problem, it gives you an insight into the mind of our president. And if does not do anything about this issue, if he does not rile in this man [Asari Dokubo], if he does not order Asari Dokubo’s arrest for having arms illegally, then why is [Godwin] Emefiele still in custody?”.

You can watch the interview here (1:17:41 minutes).

