If Tinubu Doesn’t Order Asari Arrest For Having Arms Illegally, Why is Emefiele In Custody?- ksMajeed Dahiru asks

The former leader of the Niger Delta militant group, Asari Dokubo, has not been arrested by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but reports indicate that the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was arrested for illegally possessing a firearm and is still in custody, prompting newspaper columnist Majeed Dahiru to wonder why.

On the AIT network, Majeed Dahiru made the following statement: “In the open, he [President Bola Ahmed Tinubu] is seen to be hobnobbing with people of questionable character, he now hobnobbing with someone [Asari Dokubo] who has severally denounced the Nigerian state, is now seen to be hobnobbing with our president without consequences. This exemplifies our firm rejection of dishonest and immoral behaviour.

There has been no public declaration from the president that he is ready to lead a moral rebirth of the country in order to achieve our national goals of security and prosperity for everybody. This is a major problem since it exposes the president’s worldview. Why is Godwin Emefiele still behind bars if he doesn’t rile in Asari Dokubo or have him arrested for illegally possessing weapons?

