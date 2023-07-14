If Tinubu Doesn’t Give Palliative, People Will Complain But Now They’re Saying 8k Is Small -Isaac Fayose

Isaac Fayose, a sibling of former governor Ayodele Fayose, recently responded on social media to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement that certain Nigerian homes will soon get an eight thousand naira palliative.

“I just realised that one cannot please everyone in this life,” remarked Isaac Fayose. People would protest if President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not provide any palliative care, but today those same people are complaining that the eight thousand naira (N8k) is too little.

Issac Fayose went on to say, “I also realised that some people who literally beg for amount lesser than eight thousand naira on social media platforms are also talking down on the eight thousand naira palliative.”

Remember that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assistant, Dele Alake, made it plain yesterday that apart from the 8,000 naira palliative, the government would put in place other long-term interventions to ease the problems relating to the economy that Nigerians are experiencing.

What do you think about that?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 1st – 2nd minutes).

Jahpedia (

)