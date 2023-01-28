If Tinubu Did Not Have The Intention Of Buying Votes, Why Should He Feel Targeted? – Osuntokun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the election next month, the Director General of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun has expressed worries over the statement made by the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu in which he lamented that the new Naira policy and fuel scarcity were intended to sabotage his chances of winning the presidential election. The Labour Party chieftain was responding to a question on whether he’s confident enough that the new Naira redesign will help curb the problem of vote buying.

Speaking on, Osuntokun said he was worried because of the statement made by Tinubu. He asked why the APC candidate would feel targeted by the new Naira policy if he didn’t have any intention of buying people to vote. He says the only explanation is that Tinubu is guilty as charged.

When told that Tinubu wasn’t the only one complaining about the new Naira notes as several people have been complaining, Osuntokun said the difference was that other people are complaining because of the public while Tinubu is worried because he feels personally targeted.

Responding to the question of vote buying, he said “It worries me and one of the evidences was provided by the presidential candidate of the APC where he said the currency change policy was targeted at him. How do you interpret what he has said? If you (Tinubu) do not have the intention of buying people or using crass employment of Naira to buy people, why should you feel targeted? The only sense it makes is that he is guilty as charged”

