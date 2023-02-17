If Tinubu Came From Another Party Like LP, His Campaign Can Be Separated From The FG- Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Minister of Culture, Lai Mohammed has spoken about some members of the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign team trying to disassociate themselves from the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven and half years saying that there is no way they will talk against the administration and still expect people to vote them.

Lai Muhammed, while speaking on a program on TVC said that President Buhari’s score and the tinubu’s project are inseparable because Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a member of the ruling party

According to him, he said if the former governor of Lagos state was coming from another party like Labour, then he can base his campaigns on things he will do differently from the APC, so, talking against PMB’s administration is not the best approach

Why trying to refute claims that the FG isn’t doing much to campaign for Tinubu, he said all of them do not need to go to rally grounds to show that they are supporting him as they have different ways of showing him their support

After the presenter said ” score card, eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari is one thing, Project Tinubu is another thing

He disagreed saying, “They are inseparable. You don’t get it, it is one thing if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was Campaigning on an independent platform which is not available. It is a different thing if he was coming from another party like Labour then he can base his campaign on what he is going to do. So if your party has done eight years in power and you cannot tell what they have done why should I vote for you? So what I have been doing is equivalent to a political rally and I have done twenty-five of them and they should be seen as effective campaigns”

