If Tinubu Believes The Christian Generals In His Army Are Happy, Let Him Think Twice” – Captain Babangida

In a recent report from Punch paper, Captain Aliyu Babangida (retd.), a former military intelligence officer and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldwater Consults, discussed President Bola Tinubu’s involvement following a coup in the Republic of Niger. During an interview with Punch correspondent, Captain Aliyu Babangida offered insights into recurrent military takeovers in West Africa.

When questioned about the frequent military coups in the region, Captain Aliyu Babangida highlighted the tendency of West African politicians to engage in irresponsible and exclusive governance, whether they are English-speaking or French-speaking.

He asked, “Have you considered the implications of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket? Is it inclusive or exclusive? Imagine being a Christian in the Nigerian military, dedicating your life to protecting your country, and then suddenly a politician, who will serve for just four or eight years, comes with a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, belittling the risks you’ve taken as a General who has been leading troops for 25 or more years.”

Captain Aliyu Babangida underscored that Nigeria is a country with heightened sensitivity. He emphasized that conflicts driven by ideology can endure for centuries, whereas economic-driven conflicts can be resolved more swiftly.

He continued, “Ideological conflicts, whether between Nigerians and Nigeriens, Anglophones and Francophones, or religious conflicts like Islam versus Christianity or Islam versus traditional religion, can persist for up to 500 years if not managed properly.”

Addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions, Captain Aliyu Babangida stated, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expects Christian Generals in his army to loyally face bullets, right? He can continue to play his games. While some may lack the courage to voice these concerns, it’s our reluctance to address these issues that’s undermining our country. If Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes Christian Generals in his army are content, he should reconsider.”

In essence, Captain Aliyu Babangida shared his perspective on the complex dynamics of West African politics and the potential consequences of exclusive governance, while also discussing President Bola Tinubu’s actions in relation to Christian Generals in the military.

