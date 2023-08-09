“If Tinubu & APC Don’t Get A Rerun At The Tribunal, The Whole Ministerial Thing Will Collapse” Bitrus Pogu

Dr. Pogu Bitrus, the president of the Middle Belt Forum, has warned that failure by the current Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to secure a rerun through the presidential election petition tribunal court could lead to the collapse of the ministerial list.

Following the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Labour Party’s presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, contested the outcome in the Court of Appeal.

Peter Gregory Obi and his legal team continued their presence at the court until recently when they presented their final written address. Nigerians are now awaiting the final judgment on the matter.

Pogu Bitrus emphasized that if the president doesn’t secure a rerun, the ministerial list he’s assembling would be at risk of collapsing. This stance is rooted in the belief that the legal representatives of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC are discussing the possibility of a rerun due to their perceived lack of prospects in the court proceedings.

Source: The SUN papers

