If Tinubu & APC Do Not Get A Rerun At Tribunal, This Whole Ministerial Thing Will Collapse- Bitrus

The president of the middle belt forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus has revealed what will happen if the current president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressive Congress, APC fail to get a rerun at the presidential election petition tribunal court

It is no longer news that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, after Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as the winner of the Feb 25th presidential election, stormed the court of Appeal to challenge the victory

However, the former governor of Anambra state and his legal representatives have been at the court until a few days ago when they adopted their final written address

As it stands, what Nigerians are waiting for is the final judgement as far as the case is concerned

However, Pogu Bitrus has now stated that the if the president didn’t get a rerun, the whole ministerial thing will collapse.

According to THE SUN NEWSPAPER

” The reason why people hear the lawyers representing BAT and APC speak about rerun is due to the fact that they know they don’t have any chance at the court and if they don’t get it, the ministerial list that he’s gathering will collapse”

SOURCE: The SUN NEWSPAPER

Bodeblogs
)

