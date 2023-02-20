If They’d wanted to stop them from buying votes, they should have stopped them from stealing-Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said that if the APC stalwart have wanted to stop them from buying votes, they should have stopped them from stealing the money in the first place,

Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed made the statement in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program when he was airing his view on what they considered as one of the reasons for naira swap which is to stop some politicians from buying votes.

Datti Baba-Ahmed began by saying that naira swap is sensitive, especially for developing country, Africa and more so ethnically mixed diverse countries like Nigeria, we are very fragile and most vulnerable to bring such an issue during transition.

However, he said if this is the way they think they can stop vote-buying, there are many different ways of stopping vote-buying.

“The APC stalwart now, If they had wanted to stop them from buying votes, they should have stopped them from stealing the money in the first place, 8 years ago. Instead, they turned their eyes away from these particular elements to make back the money they contributed for them to win in 2015, now in the eleventh hour, they said they want to stop them from buying votes, who do they want to impress or deceive?”

