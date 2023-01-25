If They Slap You Once, Slap Back Twice. We Must Rescue Abia State- APC Gov Candidate, Ikechi Emenike

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia state, Chief Ikechi Emenike, has urged his supporters to stoutly resist any form of intimidation as it regards the forthcoming 2023 elections within the state (Vanguard).

APC Governorship Candidate for Abia 2023 Election, Chief Ikechi Emenike.

Chief Emenike who spoke recently during the APC presidential campaign within the state, declared; “If they slap you once, slap back twice. We must rescue Abia state before we can rebuild it. APC is solidly on ground. Anybody who wants percentage, we will decide it with our Governor General (Governor Hope Uzodimma) …”

The APC candidate who expressed the confidence that the party was determined to take power from the ruling party in Abia in 2023, went further to vow that he would build a new Abia state if given the opportunity to lead the state.

