If They Say Tinubu Is Sick, We’ve Had Someone That Was On The Hospital Bed&Became President- Samson Popoola

The Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Ogun State and All Progressives Congress chieftain, Architect Samson Popoola has stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has invested a lot in the democracy of this country to earn him the leadership.

He made this known today at the Asiwaju affirmation seminar in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital. The event was also attended by the Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who recently visited Ogun State for his presidential campaign rally is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress. He is one of the leading four candidates ahead of the February election.

Reacting to the insinuations about the health of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Samson Popoola said, “Whatever they say about Tinubu, some other people have done worse, and they were able to rule. If they say Tinubu is sick, we have had someone that was on the hospital bed, and somebody was campaigning for him, and he became the President.”

