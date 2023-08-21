If they say there is a rerun, I doubt if Tinubu can make it – Aminu Wali

Aminu Wali, who served as Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs in the past, has expressed concern over President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances of prevailing in a rematch against the opposition. This remark was made during an interview that was conducted solely for the Sun paper. The former minister is referring to the present presidential election petition tribunal petition launched against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu by the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party.

Wali emphasized that Tinubu’s ideas and actions could potentially work against him in the event that a new election had to be held. According to him, the termination of gasoline subsidies had produced widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerians as a result of the economic difficulties they were suffering under Tinubu’s administration. He said this was due to the fact that Tinubu’s administration was in charge.

Wali is quoted as having said, “Tinubu made a mistake by removing the subsidy even before he knows what the effect is going to be.” This is according to the Sun paper. Now that it has taken effect, he can see what the result will be. If we hold an election today, and they say there will be a repeat, I seriously doubt that he will be able to participate.

