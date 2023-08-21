If they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) can make it – Aminu Wali

Former Foreign Minister, Aminu Wali voiced worries about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prospects of surviving a repeat election against the opposition.

He made this comment in an exclusive interview with the Sun paper.

The former minister refers to the current presidential election petition tribunal petition brought by the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu.

Wali emphasised that Tinubu’s policies and actions might work against him if a rerun election is required. He stated that the elimination of gasoline subsidies had caused widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerians owing to the economic challenges they were experiencing under Tinubu’s administration.

According to the Sun paper, Wali said: “Tinubu made a mistake by removing the subsidy even before he knows what the effect is going to be. It is now that he is seeing what the effect is. If today we go for an election, if they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he can make it”.

