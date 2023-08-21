NEWS

If they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) can make it – Aminu Wali

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

Former Foreign Minister, Aminu Wali voiced worries about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s prospects of surviving a repeat election against the opposition.

Image Credit: Google.

He made this comment in an exclusive interview with the Sun paper.

The former minister refers to the current presidential election petition tribunal petition brought by the opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu.

Wali emphasised that Tinubu’s policies and actions might work against him if a rerun election is required. He stated that the elimination of gasoline subsidies had caused widespread dissatisfaction among Nigerians owing to the economic challenges they were experiencing under Tinubu’s administration.

According to the Sun paper, Wali said: “Tinubu made a mistake by removing the subsidy even before he knows what the effect is going to be. It is now that he is seeing what the effect is. If today we go for an election, if they say there is a rerun, I doubt if he can make it”.

Dear regarded perusers, Generously share your thoughts concerning this articles.

HealthyMe360 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Tinubu assigned Ministry of Solid Minerals to me – Alake

7 mins ago

Common Mistakes People Make When Buying Cars In Nigeria

9 mins ago

Peter Obi Almost ‘Mobbed’ At Labour Party Mega Rally In Edo

17 mins ago

Transfer News: Man United want to keep Anthony Martial; Man United agree deal to sell Emeran

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button