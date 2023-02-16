This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If they say I have committed treason, they cannot do anything to me until after May 29- El-Rufai

According to a news that was published by the Premium Times Newspaper online this afternoon, it was reported that the Governor of Kaduna State, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, during an interview with Tribune’s correspondent, while reacting to the Naira Swap policy has claimed that, the president means well for Nigeria but, the people around him wants to jeopardize his administration without him knowing.

When El-Rufai was reacting to this, he said there is nothing treasonable about dragging the FG to court and that, all they were saying was that the policy that violates the law, that violates the rights of Nigerians, should not stand. He alleged everything he had said in every scenario was in compliance with existing laws, The Bill of Exchange Act, which has been in books from colonial times.

Further talking, he said, “Remember that our governorship candidate, is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency and he knows these laws like the back of his hand. I know that what I am saying is completely in compliance with the law and I am a state governor, I have full immunity from anything. If they say I have committed treason, they cannot do anything to me until after May 29. And by then, another governor would have taken over and would have saved the people of Kaduna State, and then I will be ready to be tried if that is treason.”

