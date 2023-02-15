This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If they have enough of the new Naira notes to buy vote, nobody will go to court- Shehu Sani taunts El-Rufai

It is no longer news that majority of Nigerians have been put into severe hardship, due to the unavailability of the new Naira notes in the country. Due to the hardship, some governors in the All Progressives Congress, APC, which include Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Governor Yahaya Bello, have dragged the Federal Government to court, as they want the old Naira notes to be circulated into the economy.

However, in lieu of this, a former Nigerian Senator, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, while on Channels Television this night, has reacted to the case of the governors against the Federal Government.

While Shehu Sani was talking, he alleged that these governors are not doing it in order to ease the hardship which Nigerians are passing, but, dragged the Federal Government to court to enable them buy votes.

He said, “If they have enough of the new Naira notes to buy votes, nobody will go to court. All these things is about, we have stash of old notes. We want to distribute on the election day for people to vote for us.”

