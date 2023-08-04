NEWS

“If they decide to cut off water supply around River Niger, all our dams will be worthless” – Akunna

Chuks Akunna, a journalist and newspaper journalist, cautions the Tinubu administration about the potential fallout for Nigeria’s power generation infrastructure. The Authority paper’s Chief Executive Officer, Akunna, stated that the Tinubu-led federal government’s move to cut off its electrical supply to the Niger Republic was hilarious, given that Nigeria’s dams rely on the River Niger for power generation. He contended that if the Niger Republic decides to dam the Niger River within its borders, it will have a negative influence on Nigeria’s power generation.

 

“Nigeria has had very strong bilateral relations with the Niger Republic since independence,” he remarked. I laughed when I heard that Nigeria had cut power to the Niger Republic. We forget that the River Niger, which provides us with power, runs through the Niger Republic. And the existing deal states that the Niger Republic will not dam the river in order for Nigeria to have power. If that country decides to cut off water supply by building a dam around the River Niger tomorrow, all of our dams, including the ‘Kainji’ and ‘Jebba’ dams, will be rendered worthless.”

 

 

 Video link below:

https://www.youtube.com/live/bnwubRXPzM8. {Fast forward to 1:10:58}

SOURCE: YouTube

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

