“If They Can Win Election, Why Shooting Guns & Throwing Bottles To Prevent Our Campaign?”-Tonye Cole laments after he was attacked

Tonye Cole, the gubernatorial candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, streamed live on his verified Facebook page many hours ago to reveal the moment he was attacked in Opobo while traveling for a campaign.

To quote Tonye Cole: “They took my comments facetious, like when I suggested a state of emergency had been declared in Rivers state. We are in opobo right now; if they claim they can win an election, then who is behind all these efforts? Why do you have to bring armed youths to shoot at us and throw bottles while we campaign?”

After that, Tonye Cole remarked “We’re being persecuted for trying to share our message with the Opobo people. To put a stop to this, I’m writing to ask the president and all other security personnel to help us.”

Tonye Cole concluded by saying, “This is what we mean when we say that one individual is making an effort to silence everyone. We must now wrest control of our state away from our oppressors.”

