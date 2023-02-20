If they can send thugs to attack Obi’s supporters in Lagos, that means they are scared of him–Umahi

General Obi Umahi, the head of the Southeast Security Committee and a former GOC of the 81st Division of the Nigerian Army, stated in an interview that if Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, can organize a rally in Lagos and thugs attack his supporters, it means someone is afraid of him (Obi).

He stated this in response to a question from Sun Newspaper that stated, “The political campaigns are now winding down. What is your opinion so far on the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on whom you have remarked on a few occasions?”

In his own words, Obi Umahi said, “The degree of attack is how you can tell if someone is doing well or not. If Obi can organize a rally in Lagos and thugs attack supporters, someone must be scared of that person. He does indeed frighten someone. If the candidate is weak, no one will be terrified of him and no one will attack supporters at his rally.

Content created and supplied by: KINGSIFY (via 50minds

News )

#send #thugs #attack #Obis #supporters #Lagos #means #scared #himUmahiIf they can send thugs to attack Obi’s supporters in Lagos, that means they are scared of him–Umahi Publish on 2023-02-20 22:57:06