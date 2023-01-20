If They Bring Their Money, Collect It And Vote For Us -Peter Obi

As the 2023 General election is fast approaching, the former Governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerians that if they are given money by politicians on election day for a vote, they should collect it and vote their conscience because it’s their money.

Peter Obi made the statement while speaking at his presidential campaign rally in Minna, Niger state.

According to the statement from the former executive Governor of Anambra state, he states that “Vote people with integrity and not people who do not know where their certificates are, If they bring their money and ask you to vote for them, collect the money because it is your money that they stole and then vote for us.

He also advises the good people of Niger state to vote for young people who have the strength and capacity to face the rigors of governance rather than people who cannot even trace their sources of livelihood because they are not the type of candidates Nigeria needs this moment.

Content created and supplied by: ItuenGist (via 50minds

News )

#Bring #Money #Collect #Vote #Peter #ObiIf They Bring Their Money, Collect It And Vote For Us -Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-20 07:11:21