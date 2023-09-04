NEWS

If They Are Reading Judgments & They Begin With Praising Mathew na Martins Go Win Case- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his official X account, formerly known as Twitter to say if they are reading judgment and they begin with praising Mathew, it means Martins will win the case.

As Nigerians and political parties in the country are patiently waiting for the final judgment brought by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page to air his view.

According to the former lawmaker, he made it known in his statement by revealing that if they are reading the judgment and they begin with praising Mathew, it means Martins will win the case.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote in the screenshot photo below:

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below. 

