If There’s Fight Between BAT & VP, He’ll Be The One To Plan It, This Is A Fact & Not A Prophesy-Sani

During an interview on Arise TV, Shehu Sani, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his views on the recently released ministerial list by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Sani specifically addressed the inclusion of Nasir Elrufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, on the list. According to Sani, Elrufai has consistently demonstrated a tendency to create problems rather than solutions. This statement suggests that Sani believes Elrufai’s track record as a leader has been problematic and may not make him a suitable candidate for a ministerial position.

Sani’s comments shed light on the perception some hold within the PDP regarding Elrufai’s capabilities and leadership style. It implies that there is a concern about the potential implications of having him serve as a minister in President Tinubu’s government. By describing Elrufai as a “problem creator,” Sani implies that the former governor’s actions or decisions in the past have caused issues or challenges rather than resolving them, leading to skepticism about his suitability for a ministerial role.

According to him “If you see any discord between president Tinubu and Shettima, he is going to be the one that will plan the discord. If you see any discord between the president and members of his cabinet, he is going to be the one that you will see there. If you see any discord between the president and the state governors, he is still going to be the same person that will plan it. He has that history and track record. This is not a Prophecy but a proven fact that has happened and a leopard never changes its skin”

It’s worth noting that Sani’s remarks come amid the backdrop of political rivalry and differing ideologies between the PDP and the ruling party, which may influence the perspective of party members on those selected for ministerial positions. The discussion around Elrufai’s inclusion in the ministerial list appears to be a topic of debate and scrutiny within political circles, with both supporters and critics voicing their opinions on his potential appointment.

