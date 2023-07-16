If There’s any governor that want to perform well, other northern gov will not allow him- Ibrahim Balarabe

Ibrahim Balarabe, the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, reportedly indicated that certain Northern governors are the region’s issues in a conversation with a Punch reporter, according to news that was posted online by the Punch paper this morning.

Balarabe was queried about this during the interview and was informed that it is thought that the governors in the North are the ones who instill a culture of poverty among their citizens, despite the significant funding they get from the Federation Account.

He continued by saying, “Of course, yeah! The northern governors themselves are the region’s deadliest foes. The worst adversaries are them. They ignore their own obligations and grant themselves many abilities that they do not have. They believe they can do anything. The governors are to blame if there is any kind of lack of progress, poverty, or other issues.

Only a handful of them are exempt, and if any governor wants to do well, other northern governors won’t let him, he said. They constantly find a method to discourage them or make things difficult for such governor. You know, Nigerian politicians may cause problems for those who sincerely want to perform.

Imagine the destruction that is taking place all throughout the north, he said. Who granted them the authority to do this? Only the court has the authority to make that decision, but in this case, the governor serves as both the accuser and the prosecutor. The Houses of Assembly are just rubber stamps and are essentially worthless. The members are the sons of the governors. How do you thus anticipate growth in such a location? We should anticipate very little or nothing until they are restrained.

