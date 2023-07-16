If there’s any governor that want to perform well, other northern gov will not allow him- Ibrahim Balarabe Musa

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that Ibrahim Balarabe, who happens to be the first son of the late Balarabe Musa, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has said that some Northern governors are the problems of the region.

During the interview, Balarabe was told that, it is believed that the governors in the North, are the ones instituting the poverty culture among their people, despite the huge allocations they collect from the Federation Account, as he was asked to speak on this.

While he was talking, he said, “Of course, yes! The worst enemies of the Northern region are the northern governors themselves. They are the worst enemies. They do not pay attention to their own responsibilities, and they create a lot of powers, which are not theirs. They think they can do anything they like. If there is any form of lack of development, and poverty and so on, it is the governors that caused it.”

Further talking, he said, “Only a few of them are exempted and if there is any governor that wants to perform well, other northern governors will not allow him. They always have a way of discouraging them or ensuring that they make things difficult for such governor. You know, politicians in Nigeria can create trouble for those that want to genuinely perform.”

Further talking, he said, “Imagine the demolition that is going on everywhere in the north. Who gave them the power to do so ? Only the court has the power to pronounce that but here, the governor becomes the accuser, the prosecutor and everything. The Houses of Assembly are almost useless and they are just mere rubber stamps. The members are the governors’ boys. So, how do you expect development in such a place ? Unless they are put in check, there is little or nothing that we should expect.”

