If There Was No Anarchy When APC Forced Their Way To Power There’ll Be Peace When They’re Evicted-LP

The opposition Labour Party, has noted that if there was no anarchy, when the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, forced its way into power, their will be peace in the country when the APC is eventually evicted from power.

According to Sahara Reporters report, the Labour Party made this disclosure in a statement that was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, describing the statement that was made by Bola Tinubu’s lawyer, Mr Olanipekun as unnecessary since the matter is presently in court.

Some parts of the statement read: “Let me assure the APC and their leaders that if there were no absurdity, chaos, and anarchy when they forced their way into power, Nigeria will still witness peace when they are eventually evicted from power.”

Furthermore, the Labour Party noted that there is no amount of threat from the APC on the judges in the tribunal that can change the processes and requirements that the law has put in place. The party went on and made it clear that the position of the party is that the law must be followed.

It should be recalled that Bola Tinubu’s lead lawyer, Mr Wole Olanipekun, SAN, in a final written address to the tribunal claimed that the FCT, Abuja is the 37th state for electoral purposes, noting that any other interpretation would lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature. Be it as it may, Nigerians are waiting patiently for the court to give its final judgement on that particular issue.

Information Source: Sahara Reporters

