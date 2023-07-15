If There Should Be Any Re-run Election, It Should Be Between PDP & LP Party- Dr. Yunusa Tanko

Tanko’s statement highlights the LP’s prayers presented to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. These include subtracting the falsely declared votes credited to Bola Tinubu and the APC, disqualifying Tinubu from the election due to his lack of qualification, and if a rerun election is necessary, holding it between the LP and the PDP. The LP firmly believes that the conduct of the election by INEC fell short of both local and international standards. Above all, the LP seeks a declaration that Peter Obi should be declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, based on the disqualification of Bola Tinubu, as Peter Obi is the sole candidate who satisfies the requirement of securing 25 percent of the votes in 24 states and the FCT, Abuja.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson for the disbanded Peter Obi/Datti Baba Ahmed Presidential Campaign Organization, has stated that the Labour Party (LP) is taking legal action at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. They are seeking a declaration that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly attributed votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the presidential election held on February 25th.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Tanko explained that the Labour Party also aims to have Tinubu disqualified from the election due to his initial lack of qualification. If a rerun election were to occur, the LP insists that it should be between the LP and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Tanko emphasized that the party’s call for a rerun election does not dete from their belief that the LP emerged as the rightful winner. According to him, once Tinubu is disqualified, Peter Obi would be the only presidential candidate meeting the criteria of securing 25 percent of the votes cast in 24 states across the country, as well as winning 25 percent of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

