If there is third term for presidency, Buhari will not allow Naira swap policy to take place -Jaafar

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning it was reported that, Mr Jaafar Jaafar, from Kano State, who happens to be the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Nigerian, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has spoken on the issue of the new Naira redesign and Naira swap policy, as he claimed it would affect this year's election if not reversed.

While Jaafar was talking during the interview, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari, would not have allowed such if he was going for third term.

He said, “It is as if is trying to get at Tinubu, and President Muhammadu Buhari wants to also think that, doing this is a legacy of anti-corruption fight. This is the same person that refused to sign the 2018 Electoral Act because, he knows it would not have favoured him in the 2019 presidential election, and also, Buhari refused to sign the law because the law made election rigging almost impossible that time.”

Further talking, he said, if the President actually meant well for the nation, he should have done that a long time ago and that is why it is reasonable for one to infer that, Buhari is against Tinubu.

He said, “If there is third term for presidency, Buhari won’t allow Naira swap policy to take place or do you think the President would introduce these biting policies on the eve of the election ? He will not do that. Even of Godwin Emefiele is the one contesting for presidency, will he sit and see his successor introduce a policy that may stop his chances at the election ? He will not.”

