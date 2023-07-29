If There Is Fight Between BAT And VP, He’ll Be The One To Plan It, This Is Fact And Not A Prophecy- Shehu Sani

One of the Chieftains of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that ex governor of Kaduna state, Nasir Elrufai has proven overtime to be a problem creator

The former lawmaker was speaking about the recently released ministerial list by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Arise TV, when he spoke about the former governor whose name is also on the list.

According to him “If you see any discord between president Tinubu and Shettima, he is going to be the one that will plan the discord. If you see any discord between the president and members of his cabinet, he is going to be the one that you will see there. If you see any discord between the president and the state governors, he is still going to be the same person that will plan it. He has that history and track record. This is not a Prophecy but a proven fact that has happened and a leopard never changes its skin”

Kindly watch the video from 8.41-9.12



