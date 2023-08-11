If The US, France & UK Want War In Niger Republic, They Can Send Their Own People – Orji Uzor Kalu

The former Governor of Abia State and federal lawmaker representing Abia North in the red chamber of the national assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the ongoing coup in the Republic of Niger.

It had earlier been reported that “Soldiers in Niger say they have removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, after armed troops earlier blockaded the presidential palace in Niamey, the capital in one of the world’s most unstable nations”

Reacting to the development on his verified Facebook page, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said; “Niger Republic is at our backyard and Nigeria should not join ECOWAS’ plan of military invasion. If the US, France and UK want war in Niger, they can send their own people. Nigeria can support with finance but not with our soldiers. No Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war.”

He added; “Fighting a war in Niger Republic is not necessary as no one is sure of the sponsors and how it would end. Nigeria, US and France can intervene in Niger by giving them between one year and six months to hand over to a new government. If ECOWAS would cost Nigeria the peace it needs, there is nothing wrong pulling out of ECOWAS. Nigerian is a sovereign nation and the concerns of its people matters most.”

The recent post by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

