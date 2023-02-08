If The Three APC Governors Who Went To Court Were Igbos, They Could Have Been Linked To IPOB- Sanni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker and a member of the peoples Democratic Party PDP, Sen Shehu Sanni has reacted to the verdict of the supreme court over the deadline for the old naira notes

It is no longer news that, On Wednesday, during the court sitting in Abuja, the supreme court lifted the ban temporarily on the old naira notes, the N200, N500, and N1000

For some weeks now, Nigerians have been lamenting the issue of the new naira notes that suddenly went out of circulation. However, this is coming after the CBN gave an order that the old notes should be returned

However, the CBN observed that the deadline could not be met, so it was extended from Jan 31st to Feb 10th

However, during the period, three APC governors, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, and Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna had gone to the supreme court to file for an extension.

However, With the Ruling of the court on Wednesday, the deadline has now been suspended pending the hearing of the main suit

Reacting to the verdict, the former Kaduna Lawmaker said if those who charged the case to court were from the South East, the situation would have been different

In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Wednesday, he said If the three governors were from the South East, they would have been linked to the indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB

