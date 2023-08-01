NEWS

If The People Of Niger Say They Want The Village Drunk To Rule Them, We Should Allow The Them– Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu attempted to become governor of Abia state in 2023 but was unsuccessful. He added any direct conflict with the Niger Republic should be avoided in light of the recent coup in Niger. Obinna Nwosu probably doesn’t want the Nigerians to engage in any form of conflict with the Niger Republic since he is aware that the precaution may be disastrous. He went even further, insisting that we should put the village drunk in charge in accordance with the aspirations of the Niger.

According to a tweet by Obinna Nwosu, “Nigeria does not have a leader because the people’s choice wasn’t qualified. He went further to say that Niger did not pick a leader for Nigeria in 2023 election. He also said diplomacy is the only way forward, and not having a confrontation with Niger Republic”.

Source: Twitter

