If The PDP Has Approved Its Members Joining The Govt, Then It Has No Business With Court- Shehu Sani

Following the inauguration of ministers into various positions within the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government of Nigeria, Senator Shehu Sani, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Kaduna lawmaker, has used social media to address his party’s perceived inaction in handling members who have now become part of the current government.

On Tuesday, August 22, Sani shared his thoughts his verified Twitter account. He pointed out that the PDP’s failure to take disciplinary action against these members who have joined the government might be interpreted as the party’s endorsement of their involvement in the present administration.

The former legislator stated that if the PDP is indeed supporting and approving its members’ participation in the government, then the party’s ongoing pursuit of election-related court cases loses its relevance.

In his tweet, Sani said, “If the PDP has approved and endorsed its members joining the Government, then it has no business in court.” This statement draws attention to the potential inconsistency in the party’s stance and actions, suggesting that if the PDP is comfortable with its members being part of the government, legal battles might no longer serve a purpose.

