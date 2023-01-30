‘If The Osun Tribunal Judgment Is Allowed, It Will Stop The Use Of BVAS In Next Elections’ – Hashim Abioye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Hashim Abioye who’s one of the lawyers who stood in the defense of the Governor Of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke. He has alleged in an Arise Tv interview that the judgment being given in Court that day is directly against the potential use of BVAS in the 2023 election. He stated that the court ruling is against the innovation of technology in Nigeria electoral system.

He alleged that if the tribunal judgment stands it will clearly impede the deployment of the BVAS in the upcoming elections. He pointed out that the BVAS is not meant to be a complete package and that it is expected to have its own flaws. According to him, the judgment in court is opposing to the continuous usage of the BVAS.

He said, ”It was a judgment against the Bvas Machine and against the deployment of the Bvas machine, and against the deployment of technology in our electoral process which has changed the game. If this judgement is allowed to stay, it will stop the use of BVAS in the next elections. And that is the APC game plan, it will rubbish the innovation in our electoral system. APC filed a petition and premise it on BVAS report obtained from the server and not from the BVAS machine itself.”

