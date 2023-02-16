This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

If The Old Notes Are Used On Or Before February 25, Then Forget About A Credible Election—Shehu Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, while reacting to the lingering Naira scarcity, said if the president, Muhammadu Buhari, allowed the old naira notes to be used on or before the election day, then Nigerians should forget about a credible election process.

Sen. Shehu Sani issued this statement on Thursday, February 16, during an interview with Channels TV, stating that the governors are objecting to the naira redesign policy because they have stacks of the old notes they want to use to influence the electorates before or on February 25, 2023, the set date for the long-awaited election.

According to him, “If this policy had been done a year or two years ago, there would have been no governor going against it; they’d simply say it was government policy and everyone should fall in line. But now they are against it because there are only a few days until the elections. If you allow these old notes to be used on or before February 25, then forget about the credible and transparent election.”

“There’s so much poverty in this country today, and people will not see money and turn the other way; for a very long time in this country, money has influenced the decisions of the poor masses because poverty has been so weaponised.”

