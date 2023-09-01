If The Ministerial Nominees Feels They Are All & All In Decision, The FEC Will Fail-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “Each time a word of advice or prophecy comes from the man of God, it is very important we take the word to heart. This is because every word from God is sacrosanct.

Speaking further in his word he said ” On this note, If The Ministerial Nominees Feels They Are All And All In Decision, The Federal Executive Council (Fec) Will Fail. Except if otherwise the president is not ready to listen to all suggestions.

This is a message from the Lord as it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20 which says “which says “And they rose early in the morning, and went forth into the wilderness of Tekoa: and as they went forth, Jehoshaphat stood and said, Hear me, O Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem; Believe in the LORD your God, so shall ye be established; believe his prophets, so shall ye prosper.

