If The Millitary Regimes Close Airspace, Africans Will Have To Divert To Athlantic Ocean To Fly-Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has reacted to the issue of the closure of the Airspace

His post is coming following the recent millitary takeover in Niger Republic that has led to some other issues across National boundaries

It is no longer news that whole issue started after a troop led by colonel Abduramane Tchiani stormed the Niger Republic state house to seize power from the president

Since then, there have been several talks concerning the takeover and the Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has also come out to sanction the nation

Speaking on the closure of Airspace, the former Kaduna Lawmaker said that if the military regimes in Africa close down their airspace, the coastal African countries would have to divert to the Athlantic Ocean in order to fly to Europe

He said imposing the no fly ban over Niger Republic will come with a great cost to the Nigerian ation sector

Kindly read his post below

