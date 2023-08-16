If The Lord Called You Into Ministry And You Disobey Him, It Will Affect Your Children-Mike Bamiloye

Nigerian Gospel Actor and General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye, recently revealed how some christians unfaithfulness can affect their children.

According to the video posted on his official Facebook page, the clergy man said that some children of God thought their unfaithfulness and covetous spirit will have nothing to do with their children but it will. He said like faithfulness, dedications, sacrifice and obedience.

Furthermore, he said that it’s just wise to understand that every unfaithfulness is a seed planted and every faithfulness and obedience to the will of God as Abraham did is a seed in the ground waiting for germination and harvesting in due time.

He said that if the Lord called you into ministry and you had disobeyed him, it is not a personal matter as it affect your life and your children and the lives of a lot of people you were billed to impact.

This means that every decision will make in life is not just personal as it will affect others too.

Photo Credit: Facebook

