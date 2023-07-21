If The Election Was To Be Solely Relied On What Comes Out Of Lagos, BAT Will Not Be President—Fulani

During an interview with Arise , Dele Fulani, National Cordinator, Conference of APC support Group Coordinator, stated that if the election was solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, President Tinubu would not have been the president of Nigeria. He added that the president should appoint notable people from other places in the southwest instead of focusing on Lagos.

He revealed that the president has appointed 13 aides out of his 20 appointees. He added that other states such as Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo also contributed to his victory as president.

According to him, “Like the letter out there, the aides Mr. President has appointed so far—out of 20, about 13 of them are from Lagos State. They may not be basically Lagos indigenes, but these are individuals that play their politics in Lagos and have adopted Lagos as their immediate constituencies, and we say no, the president should look to the other side of the southwest and make an equitable balance of this. And if you want to go further, what has Lagos contributed to the victory of Mr. President? If the election were to be solely relied on what comes out of Lagos, I think we’ll not be talking about Mr. President being the president now. So we see this as an ugly situation that is growing up, and Mr. President should look at other parts of the southwest. Those that have contributed to his success should look at Ondo State, Ekiti, Oyo, Ogun, and Osun. It shouldn’t be only Lagos State.

