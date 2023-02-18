If The Election Is Manipulated And Peter Obi Doesn’t Win, That Will Be Nigeria’s End – Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist has come out to say that the upcoming election is the perfect time for Nigerians to get things right in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Vanguard paper, Ayo Adebanjo stated that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi is the most qualified candidates running for this election and if the results of the election is manipulated for any candidate, then that will be the end of Nigeria.

In his own words as stated on the Vanguard paper…

“Absolutely, if the upcoming elections go well. I’m optimistic, but only if Peter Obi prevails in the presidential election on February 25. I’m specifically highlighting Peter Obi because I believe he is the only candidate who has the qualifications to win the election, bar none. Do you hear me?

“Any other thing to the contrary, there will be problems. I have said it before and I am repeating it without any element of doubt in my mind. If for any reason, the election is scuttled or manipulated, and Obi doesn’t win, I say emphatically, that is the end of Nigeria.”

(Extract from the Vanguard paper)

