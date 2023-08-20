If the decision is made to have a repeat election, We’re prepared & confident in our readiness- Edun

In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP), stated that if the Election Petition Tribunal rules against them, his party will appeal to the Supreme Court.

“If the decision is made to have a repeat election, we are prepared and confident in our readiness. The majority of our supporters are also prepared for this outcome. Our efforts thus far will result in gaining more votes. This could potentially lead to a greater margin of victory. When we go through the process again, it will be on a large scale.”

“We are filled with hope because we have fulfilled our obligations. We have presented our argument, which is very clear, and the people of Nigeria have witnessed it. We promised Nigerians that we would protect the votes they gave us, and that is why we have taken this matter to the tribunal. We wanted to express our gratitude to Nigerians for their votes and assure them that we believe those votes were enough to secure our victory, but unfortunately, we have been denied. We want the entire world to see how the votes we received were sufficient for us to win and how they were stolen.”

“Therefore, I believe we have done everything necessary. Our legal team has done an excellent job in showcasing our strength throughout the country, demonstrating how we received the majority of the votes and how they were stolen. We have successfully established this, and now we hope that the court will return our votes and declare us the winners of the election. This is our expectation. I am confident that our political awareness has grown as a result of our efforts.”

“This is what we aim to achieve – to educate the public about the political process and show them how things unfold. I am certain that many Nigerians are pleased with what we have accomplished. They are glad that we have presented our case, and I believe that victory will ultimately be ours.”

