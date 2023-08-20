NEWS

If The Court Pronounces PDP As The Winner of The Presidential Election You Will See Quantum Of Action – Olafeso

Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso has said that Nigerians will begin to experience drastic turn around if the court declare Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of February 25th election.

It would be recalled that Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with New Telegraph paper, Olafeso said PDP will swing into action and Nigerians will begin to experience the things they desire in the country.

Hear him “If today, the court pronounces PDP as the winner of the presidential election, you will see quantum of actions that will begin to align with the yearnings and aspirations of the people, you will see activities that will bring about hope and aspirations for our people.” new Telegraph paper quoted Olafeso as saying.

