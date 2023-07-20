If the court favors either Peter Obi or Tinubu there will be problems in Nigeria – Bode George

As Nigerians await the verdict of the Presidential Election Tribunal, former national vice president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, expressed fears that the nation could descend into chaos if the plaintiffs or defendants win the case.

He made the statement in a speech at the fifth annual conference organized by Freedom Online on the theme: ‘2023-2027: Nigerians, Elected Leaders, and Expectations’ in Lagos yesterday.

George, a former military governor of the former Ondo State, expressed concern about what would happen if the court’s decision went to either President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who are the defendants in the case, or the plaintiffs, the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who are the presidential candidates.

“We are in a situation where if the court favors ‘A’, there will be problems and if the court favors ‘B’, there will be problems. The way most of our elected leaders are taking their lives is like there is no tomorrow. May God forgive our transgressions and guide our political leaders to ensure a good life for all Nigerians.”

George also criticized the political class for marginalizing and oppressing the less privileged in society. “Enough of this deception. Enough of this rot in the economic governance of our nation. Let’s put an end to economic inequality, injustice, and unfairness in the distribution of the resources God has given us and our financial wealth. A situation where a sitting senator receives 23 million euros per month, a retired permanent federal secretary receives 1 million euros per month, and a retired general receives 250,000 euros of pension per month is despicable, confusing, meaningless, and represents pure systemic failure.

“We are now talking about distributing stopgap measures to mitigate the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies, but how are these stopgap measures to be distributed? A quick reminder of the 500 billion Naira previously collected every month and allegedly distributed without data or accountability cries out for a thorough investigation and punishment. I weep for my country Nigeria, but if it is as the prophet Micah said, our nation will rise again if we put the fear of God before all human endeavors.”

George, who attended the event as the guest of honor, said the Nigerian constitution was written by the military by copying the American system and therefore was not useful.

Source: The Sun

