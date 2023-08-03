NEWS

If The Chaos Gets Out Of Hand Like In Lybia People From Niger Will Troop In As Refugees-Obi’s Lawyer

Michaelson Hon Esq, One of the legal representatives of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has said that if the chaos In Niger Republic gets out of hand like it did in Lybia, there will be many refugees in Nigeria

It is no longer news that the Millitary in Niger has unseat the democratic elected president, Muhammed Bazoum

This was done some days ago after a troop headed by Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani stormed the State House to seize power from the president

Since it happened, there have been several reactions from across the world

The labour party lawyer has now taken to his Twitter page to state that there will be many refugees in the country if the chaos gets out of hand

In his post, he submitted that what constitutes the border between Niger and Nigeria are apparently logs of wood

Kindly read his full post below

What are your thoughts on this article?

