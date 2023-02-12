“If that’s what LP could get in Lagos, then it’s safe to congratulate our candidate ABAT”—Bashir Ahm

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Special Assistant to President Mohammad Buhari on Digital Communications and Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/ New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bashir Ahmed has lampooned the LabourParty’s #Obidients on the picture he allegedly represents as the turnout of PeterObi presidential campaign in Lagos. The APC PCC echelon had in a post he made on his Twitter page chided the #Obidients for their low numbers during the Lagos Mega rally of the LP despite nearly over 6 million plus of registered voters.

The politician in his remark said “is this what Labor Party could get out of over 6, 000, 000+ of registered voters,” ‘then it is very safe to congratulate our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’ But it was evident, according to the replying fans, that the picture he posted was the initial conduct stage before the rally eventually took shape.

Nonetheless, some Social media fact-finders who replied to him countered that the picture he posted doesn’t in any way represent the marmot crowd that welcome Mr. Peter Obi at the Tafawa Balewa Square(TBS) and other parts of Lagos during the Saturday presidential campaign. Some of the videos posted as replies to prove his fake picture inconclusive showed how trooping and countless numbers of #Obidients were chanting Obi! Obi!! Obi!! In support of his presidential bid.

