If That Mandate Is From God, No One Can Stop It -Bishop David Oyedepo Says

Today, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo spoke during Covenant Family Day Service at Faith Tabernacle Ota. While explaining Numbers 23:8, the cleric said, if that mandate, dream, vision or blessing is from God, no one can stop it.

Numbers 23:8 (KJV) says, “How shall I curse, whom God hath not cursed? or how shall I defy, whom the Lord hath not defied?”

Bishop David Oyedepo: “According to Numbers 23:20, when God blesses, curses are averted. If your blessing is from the God, forget about the devil. If that mandate, vision or dream came from God, no one can stop it. If anyone tries to stop it, leave him to God. Don’t curse him, God will curse him on your behalf. That is why I know God will curse whosoever that is fighting your vision, mandate and blessing in life”.

Video description: watch from (1:29:17)

