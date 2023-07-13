If Stewardship Is This Powerful, Why Is It Not Working In Everyone’s Life?-Bishop Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking On the Wednesday Power Communion Service, the cleric reportedly stated that “If Stewardship Is This Powerful, Why Is It Not Working In Everyone’s Life? Are you sure it is ordained to work for everybody? Oh Yes! But not everybody claiming to serve God is serving God. Many are under the cloak of hypocrisy. He said to Simon in Acts 8, “Thou art a gall of bitterness, your heart is not right with God” and he was born again and baptized in the Holy Ghost but his heart was not right with God.

Speaking further he said ” Hypocrisy never flies with God. You can’t serve two masters. Jesus said you have to choose one and despise the order. Here on this side of the globe, there is an adage that heaven only helps those who help themselves. So they claim to serve God in the open but they are serving another god in the secret. Labor vanity, engagement futility because of who God is, He is a jealous God. Speaking further he said “You can’t serve Him alone with any other god, He will not forgive your transgressions and your sins. That is the mystery behind the suffering and suffer head of many people in the Body of Christ.

