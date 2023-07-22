If President Tinubu Will Islamize Nigeria, He Would Have Long Ago Islamized His Wife – Bishop Ighele

A former Chairman of the Financial Accountability Commission of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Charles Ighele has reacted to claims has made in several quarters that the Muslim-Muslim ticket could be a prelude to an agenda to Islamize Nigeria.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had before the 2023 presidential election picked a fellow Muslim, Kashim Ibrahim Shettima from Borno State as his running mate. The development generated a lot of mixed reactions from many Nigerians as at that time.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, however, defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The Sun paper reported today, Saturday, July 22, 2023 what Bishop Charles Ighele said in an exclusive interview with him.

The outspoken Man of God said; “It is a wicked insinuation to say Tinubu will Islamise Nigeria. If he (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) will Islamise Nigeria, he would have long ago Islamised his wife. If Tinubu is a violent Islamic expansionist, he would not have allowed two church-going governors to govern Lagos after his tenure and that of Fashola. Ambode and Sanwo -Olu are Christians”

