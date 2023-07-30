If President Tinubu Rules For 4yrs, Only One Party Will Exist In Nigeria -Primate Elijah Ayodele

Today, the Spiritual Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released a new statement, saying that if President Tinubu completes his first term, only one party will exist in Nigeria.

This he revealed in a video on his official TikTok handle.

In his words, he said from the video, “Nigerians will experience what they have not seen before. We are going to have just one political party in Nigeria if President Bola Tinubu rules for 4 years. They will close down and frustrate the opposition parties.”

Meanwhile, he also predicts the down fall of the APC, saying, “The fact is that new comers in APC will cause problem for President Bola Tinubu and for the Party as well. They will kill the APC. Remember what happened to PDP. People came from other Parties to the PDP and finally, look at where the PDP is now.”

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)