If Power Does Not Shake You Small, Then It Means It Was Not Power -Governor Udom To Umo-Eno

Ahead of the general elections scheduled to take place, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Umo Eno of his success, despite the hurdles that had been so far witnessed prior to the elections.

Photo Of Governor Udom With Umo Eno

The governor who made this statement when he was addressing supporters in Nsit Ibom local government area of the state noted that if power does not shake anyone, no matter how little it is, then such isn’t power.

His statement is however coming after an appeal court reinstated Umo Eno as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP against Mike Enyong.

Udom Emmanuel who made such pronouncement further added that anywhere there is power, there must be noise, mischief, and the presence of those who devise evil.

Speaking further, he pointed out that the line has now been drawn, and that the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate of Akwa Ibom should have nothing to worry about.

In his words… “I want to assure the incoming, if power does not shake you small, then it means it is not power. So, anywhere there is power, there must be noise, anywhere there is power, there must be mischief, and there must be all those who devise evil, but let me use this platform to warn them, well, tell them they have drawn the line”

Recall that PDP governorship candidate, Umo Eno had been made to face various court proceedings, before the appeal finally affirmed that he remained the gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in the state.

