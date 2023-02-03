If Peter Obi’s Faces Defeat, It Could be the End of a Christian Southerner Presidency – Ayo Adebanjo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) recently met to discuss the upcoming 2023 presidential election, and during the meeting, they endorsed Peter Obi as the most suitable candidate for the position.

However, despite their endorsement, a prominent leader of the forum, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, warned that if Peter Obi loses the election, it will be very difficult for Christians from the southern part of Nigeria to ever become the president of the country again.

In explaining the reasoning behind his statement, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo said that if Peter Obi does not win the election, it will be the same people who took power from the south in 2015 that will remain in control, and it will be almost impossible for a Christian from the south to be elected as president.

According to Pa. Adebanjo, there will be several powerful forces working against the emergence of a Christian president from the south, such as religious, tribal, and political considerations.

Pa. Adebanjo further stated that in order for a Christian from the south to have any chance of becoming president, it will be necessary for those in power to make a conscious effort to create the necessary environment that would make such an election possible.

He said that this will require the creation of a level playing field where all candidates, regardless of their religious, tribal, and political affiliations, have equal access to resources and opportunities.

It is clear that Pa. Adebanjo’s statement carries a lot of weight, as it serves to highlight the importance of the upcoming 2023 presidential election. It is also a reminder that the election is a critical opportunity for the people of Nigeria to shape their future by electing a leader who will ensure that the interests of all Nigerians, regardless of their religious, tribal, and political affiliations, are considered.

Therefore, it is imperative that those in power make the necessary changes to ensure that all candidates have an equal chance of winning the election.

The statement made by Pa. Ayo Adebanjo serves as a warning of the consequences of not electing a Christian from the south as the president of Nigeria in 2023. Therefore, it is important for all Nigerians to heed this warning and ensure that the election is free and fair, so that a Christian from the south can have a chance of becoming the president of Nigeria.

