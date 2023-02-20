“If Peter Obi Wins The Election He Will Become A Threat To Politicians” Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The executive governor of Kano State and a strong supporter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi winning the forthcoming presidential election is a threat to the status of politicians in Nigeria. Recall that the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, was appointed the head of the All Progressive Congress National campaign council ahead of the general election.

However, Ganduje believes that the Labour Party presidential candidate has a strong bond with the youths of Nigeria. Ganduje fear over the forthcoming general election is that if Peter Obi wins the election the youths will become disrespectful towards the politicians of the country, because of the relationship existing between Peter Obi and the youths of Nigeria.

He said; “We will make sure Peter Obi doesn’t win this election because if he wins, Nigerian youths will not respect politicians again. ”

